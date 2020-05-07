Drive-by shooting lands Shreveport teen in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager was injured this afternoon following a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Wyngate Blvd.

According to Shreveport Police, the teen was shot twice and taken by private vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. So far, there is no word on his condition.

Witnesses told detectives that someone was shooting from a silver older model Lincoln Town Car.

The shooting is under investigation.

