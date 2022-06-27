Evacuations are underway in the De Soto Parish community of Catuna after a series of large explosions late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CATUNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evacuations are underway in the De Soto Parish community of Catuna after a series of large explosions late Monday morning.

“Be advised that Dispatchers have received numerous calls regarding a large explosion in the Catuna area off of Norwood Road,” the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post just before 11 a.m., after residents reported seeing flames shooting into the air.

“Hazmat, EMS, FIRE, and Deputies are currently responding to the scene and will likely be knocking on nearby doors advising nearby residents to evacuate. If you live off of Highway 171 in the Catuna Road or Norwood Road areas, you are being asked to evacuate all the way up to Highway 171 at this time. We will send out more information as it is provided to our office.”

The sheriff’s office has since clarified that anyone who lives within a one-mile radius of Norwood Road should evacuate.

Catuna is a small community just off of Highway 171 south of Mansfield. It’s not clear yet what caused the explosions or whether anyone was hurt.

“We cannot yet explain how serious the threat may or may not be, but to be safe, if you live in that ONE mile radius of Norwood you should immediately evacuate,” Deputy Mark Pierce told residents in the post.

This is a developing story. KTAL/KMSS has a crew en route to the area and will update as more information becomes available.