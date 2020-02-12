EXCLUSIVE: Family of the 19-month old baby shot by his father says it was an accident

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Derrick Wright’s family members say the 29-year old accidently shot his 19-month old son Kayson in the chest over the weekend. He’s currently charged with manslaughter and being held at the Shreveport city jail while the investigation remains active.

Kayson Lamar Wright was born June 4, 2018 to Ashley Whitaker and Derrick Wright. He was Wright’s first and only child and Whitaker’s fourth. According to family members, he was a very loved child. He was a happy baby that smiled a lot and dance. He very rarely fussed.

Wright’s cousin, Nequila Buck grew up with Wright and says she was more like a sister to him. Kayson called her “auntie,” and was named in likeness with her two daughters, Kaydence and Karlie. She says Derrick use to be the only boy in the family growing up and Kayson was too once he was born.

“That baby was a daddy’s boy. Wherever you saw Derrick, you saw Kayson if Derrick wasn’t at work,” Buck said.

She remembers Derrick texting and calling her the day Kayson was born. She says everyone was excited and anticipating his arrival, since he was the first baby of the family in a while.

“His dad was so excited. He text me like ‘We all here. We getting ready!’ He sent me pictures of him with his gown and his mask on. At that point he wasn’t just their baby, he was everybody’s baby.”

Kayson has three older siblings that he would do dance videos with. The family also captured his milestones from the first time he walked to his first haircut. They have a lot of photographs and videos for memories to share. Buck says the last time she say Kayson is her best memory of him.

“The last time that I saw him, he got to the point where he don’t really want you to hold him, because he’s everywhere, right? So I had to hold him down on the bed and tell him ‘Give me kisses!’ and he was like ‘mwah! Luh you!’ and I’ll never forget that. I will never forget my baby saying that to me.”

Wright’s family says behind bars he’s been grief stricken and keeps saying that he just wants to hold his son. Whitaker says despite what happened, Wright was an amazing father to her children.

