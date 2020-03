SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport police are on the scene of a vehicle crash on I-20 East and Greenwood road.

Responders were called to the scene at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

I-20 is closed in both directions at U.S. 80 Greenwood Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted onto Greenwood Road in both directions.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.