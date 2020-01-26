LIVE COVERAGE: Lakers great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (KRON) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of at least five people on board when the private helicopter went down.

TMZ was the first to report Bryant’s death.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death but are investigating at this time.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.