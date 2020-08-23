Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Coushatta teen

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 14-year-old Coushatta girl on behalf of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Diamond Robertson was last seen by her family at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The child has medium length black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs

approximately 220 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts

and white “Fila” tennis shoes, and had her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier, with her.

Authorities believe she may be traveling toward the area of Campti, La.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the

Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221.

