The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Ill. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Edwardsville, Ill. (FOX2) — An emergency responder can be heard calling in a mass casualty incident Friday night after a tornado hit an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to news outlets of the area, multiple workers are trapped in the warehouse after a massive structural collapse occurred.

#NEW | Southern Illinois Fire Incidents reporting many injuries at an @amazon warehouse just across the river in Illinois near Edwardsville. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/HOqGRequzo — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) December 11, 2021