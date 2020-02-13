Local, state police on scene of “incident” at CenturyLink in Bossier City

Louisiana State Police, Bossier City police, and emergency vehicles are on the scene of what they will only say is an “incident” at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police, Bossier City police, and emergency vehicles are on the scene of what they will only say is an “incident” at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Neither agency is providing information at this time, but witnesses tell NBC 6/FOX 33 that a pickup truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the arena just before 1 p.m. Law enforcement has the area roped off.

There is no word on whether there are any injuries, or on the nature of the incident. Bossier City police will only say that Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

