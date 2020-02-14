LSP identifies suspect killed in Bossier City officer-involved shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have released the name of the carjacking suspect fatally shot Thursday in the parking lot of the CenturyLink Center by a Bossier City police officer.

LSP Trooper Brett Hardy says 42-year-old Jeremy Fox of Bossier City was shot during a struggle with the officer who had approached him while responding to a report of a carjacking near the arena. The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the arena. State police are investigating the deadly officer-involved shooting at the request of the Bossier City Police department. They said Thursday that their preliminary investigation indicates Fox matched the description of the man involved in the reported carjacking.

The Bossier City Police Department confirmed late Thursday afternoon that the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

Neither agency has released details on the reported carjacking that prompted the officer to respond, but a Bossier City utility truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot on the south side of the arena property just before 1 p.m. Thursday. That area, along with two others on and near the property, were roped off quickly as additional officers responded to the scene following the shooting. The truck was later seen loaded on to a tow truck and hauled away.

