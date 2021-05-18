LSP investigates: Suspect injured in gunfire exchange with DeSoto Parish deputy

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) is investigating a Monday-night officer-involved shooting involving a DeSoto Parish deputy.

The investigation was requested by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office around 10 p.m. Monday, after a gunfire exchange between a suspect and deputies who responded to a domestic disturbance.

Detectives from LSP BFO responded to the scene and the preliminary investigation revealed that DPSO deputies had responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Sloan Road in DeSoto Parish.

As deputies arrived on scene and began approaching the residence, the suspect presented a firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was struck and as a result, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured during the encounter.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which remains active.

No further information is available at this time.