Fatal hit and run shuts down North Market at Deer Park in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Market Street in Shreveport is closed in both directions due to a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Shreveport Police are currently on the scene at North Market Street and Deer Park Road. SPD says that a black male was hit by a vehicle that did leave the scene. They believe the man was hit again multiple times after that.

Officers are directing northbound traffic off of North Market and on to Dear Park Road. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Bobbitt Place.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says that North Market will be closed for hours is encouraging people to use I-49 to avoid the area.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.