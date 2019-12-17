Man found dead in vehicle, Homer Police on the scene

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in Claiborne Parish.

The man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning on Norton St. in Homer.

Louisiana State Police and the state fire marshals office are assisting with the investigation.

Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel said no other details are available at this time.

