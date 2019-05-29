Man shot on Pines Rd.

Breaking News
by: Karen Edwards

Pines Rd shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – A man is recovering after being shot in the arm as Shreveport Police continue investigating this early morning shooting on Pines Rd.

Our crews talked with police at at the Circle K at the corner of Buncome and Pines Rd. Police say the man was shot at the Willow Trace Apartment Complex and walked to the Circle K. They are unsure if the man is a victim or suspect in this case. 

