Man who died after vehicle hit tree identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was killed after his vehicle slammed into a tree in south Shreveport late last night has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 35-year-old Roy Gene Robinson Jr., of Shreveport.

Robinson died when his shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of West 70th St. and Meriwether Rd.

Robinson had ID on him at the time and was positively identified by the Shreveport Police Department through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.