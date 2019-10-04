Marshall ISD lockdown lifted to a “soft” lockdown

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — UPDATED STORY (1:18 p.m.): According to Marshall ISD facebook page, Friday at around 10:42 a.m. Marshall High School received threatening phone calls for the second time after Thursday’s incident.

After the series of threatening phone calls, all MISD schools and administration buildings were put on lockdown as a precaution.

The buildings remained on lockdown for nearly two hours Friday but were ultimately was lifted to a “soft” lockdown after law enforcement deemed it safe to go back on regular daily schedules.

According to Facebook, investigators are still following several leads.

Superintendent Jerry Gibson says that none of those leads involve any MISD employees or their families.

“Absolutely not,” Gibson said. “We are confident that this threat did not originate from any MISD employee or any member of their family.”

Gibson complimented the staff and students for their actions during the incident and stressed that the district is prepared to prosecute anyone found to have had anything to do with the threat to the fullest extent of the law.

“I am proud of the reactions and behavior of all our staff, administration and students during the lockdown,” Gibson said. “Our number one priority, every day here in MISD, is to keep our students and employees safe. We realize for some of our students that this can be an intense time, but our teachers and staff are trained to protect and serve our children, with the number one goal of assuring their safety. Once we assessed the situation we deemed it was necessary to go ahead and place all of our facilities on lockdown and on alert, although the only direct calls were made to MHS and our MISD Administration Building.We will continue this investigation and follow every lead, and ultimately we will prosecute anyone found to be responsible.” Superitendent Jerry Gibson

MISD and law enforcement will continue to monitor all campuses today and an increased police presence will remain at MHS as a further precaution.

UPDATED STORY (11:39 a.m.): MISD officials announced Friday morning that the lockdown has been lifted on all campuses and buildings are now back running at normal schedules. The lockdown is still in effect for the administration building, which remains on “soft” lockdown.

ORIGINAL STORY: MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — All schools and facilities in the Marshall Independent School District have been placed on lockdown following a series of threats.

Friday morning Marshall High School and the MISD Administration Building were placed on lockdown for a second time after phone threats were made against both locations.

According to the Marshall Independent School District Facebook page even though the phone threats were made to specific locations, as a precaution, all MISD facilities are on lockdown.

Police are still on the scene investigating.