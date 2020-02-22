Missing man turned over to Bossier Sheriff, after being held at CCC overnight

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – John Henry Hardy, 43, who was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, is in custody of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

Hardy was brought into the Caddo Correctional Center just before 1 a.m. today on a charge of ‘in state fugitive,’ but has since been transferred to Bossier, according to a spokeswoman for CPSO.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office could confirm the arrest, but could confirm nothing else until they interview the suspect, they said.

Hardy last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at his Bayou Drive home in South Bossier.

He owns an HVAC business and operates it out of his home. Bossier Police said he and 48-year-old Garrett Wilson, who has been missing since Jan. 23, were business partners.

We will bring details on this developing story as they become available.

