Multiple SPD officers/SFD medical units at scene of crash resulting from car chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a major crash at the intersection of West 70th and Fairfield Avenue.

According to police, the crash was the result of a car chase that began when they attempted to execute a traffic stop in the 900 block Pierremont.

The driver of the car took off, which resulted in a car chase that ended with a crash involving multiple cars.

At least one person was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details when as they become available

