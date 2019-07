SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened near Janet Lane around 3:15 p.m. according to Shreveport Police Public Information Officer Christina Curtis. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.