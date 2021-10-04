Police: Active search underway for man wanted on several warrants in Bossier City’s Shady Grove neighborhood

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are actively searching for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants of Shreveport after surrounding a home in Shady Grove early Monday afternoon and finding no one inside.

More than a dozen police units and SWAT converged on the home in the 4200 block of Elaine Street near Normand Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

“The subject was observed inside. Upon arrival of the SWAT team, they set up a perimeter. When they did make entry into the house, he had already left,” said BCPD Sgt. B.J. Stanford.

While police say he is not considered to be dangerous, they are now actively searching the area.

Police have not released the man’s name, but they say most of the warrants were for burglary and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.