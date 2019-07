Police in Bowie County, Texas have confirmed an officer-involved shooting. (photo: Courtesy of KTAL/KMSS Staff)

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bowie County, Texas have confirmed an officer-involved shooting.

It happened westbound on I-30 near mile marker 204 near Nash.

Texas Rangers are responding to the scene and are now investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

