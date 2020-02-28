Remains found in northern Bossier Parish identified as Garrett Wilson

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the human remains that were found a week ago in northern Bossier Parish as Garrett Wilson, the Bossier City man reported missing in late January.

John Hardy, 43, charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Dr. John Chandler determined by matching DNA the identity of the remains found in a rural area off of Rocky Mount Road on February 21 are those of the 48-year-old man who was reported missing Jan. 23.

The North Louisiana Crime Lab conducted the DNA analysis and provided a 24-hour turnaround of the evidence.

The sheriff’s office says family members of Wilson have been notified.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Bossier City Police Department on an investigation into the connection between Wilson’s disappearance and the brief disappearance of Wilson’s business partner, John Hardy. Wilson was helping Hardy run his HVAC business at the time of his disappearance.

Hardy was reported missing Feb. 19, nearly a month after Wilson’s disappearance and the same day the search that led to the discovery of the remains was getting underway in Rocky Mount. He was arrested three days later and charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Authorities still have not confirmed who they believe Hardy killed, but his defense attorney said Tuesday it was “pretty obvious where they’re going” in reference to the direction of the case investigators are making against his client.

