Rogers police search for 2 missing juveniles

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department are investigating two cases of missing and runaway juveniles.

Angela Patolzin, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 2, at the Walmart located at 2110 W. Walnut Street.

You can contact Rogers Police at 479-636-4141

Angela Patolzin

Police are also searching for Brittany Mendoza.

Mendoza, 16, was last seen on November 4 around 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about Brittany Mendoza, contact police at 479-636-4141.

Brittany Mendoza

Police say that Patolzin and Mendoza might be together.