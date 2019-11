SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Part of a local hotel caught on fire Friday morning, authorities say it took 45 minutes to put the blaze out.

It happened at 9:50 this morning, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the Cozy Inn on the Corner of Monkhouse and Greenwood to discover the office area of the hotel was on fire.

SFD says no hotel occupants had to evacuate and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.