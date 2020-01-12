SFD responds to house fire in Parkridge neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at the 2700 block of Parkridge on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. after heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the front portion of the home. It took 9 minutes for Shreveport Fire to get the fire contained with 24 personal on the scene.

Investigators say the home appeared to be occupied, but no one was home. There are no injuries.

“Right now our fire investigator’s on the scene. He’s begun his investigation. Right now the cause is undetermined,” said Chief of Training, John Lane.

The investigation is still on-going.