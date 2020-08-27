Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Shelter for residents displaced by Hurricane Laura opens in Shreveport

Breaking

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KKMSS) – A Shelter has been opened for local residents displaced by Hurricane Laura, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The shelter, which can hold 160 people, is at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway.

Those checking in should be prepared to present identification or driver’s license. Residents should also bring all necessary medication. 

The shelter is a joint effort between, The City of Shreveport, The Parish of Caddo, and the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. 

