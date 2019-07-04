Shreveport Councilwoman Levette Fuller arrested overnight

Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller was arrested this morning by Shreveport Police. She’s facing charges of driving while intoxicated and texting while driving.

The booking sheet shows she was booked into the Shreveport Jail Thursday morning at 2:20 a.m. She was released later in the morning on bond.

Fuller’s charges fall under Louisiana Statute 14:98. If the charge stands and Fuller is convicted, she could face fines and some jail time.

Fuller represents District B on the Shreveport City Council and was elected last fall. Most recently, she pioneered the repeal of the local sagging pants ordinance. We spoke with Fuller this morning who said she is very tired, but will be releasing a statement this afternoon.

