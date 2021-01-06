Shreveport firefighter dies in the line of duty from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a Shreveport firefighter.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, Firefighter Leonard Coney was exposed to COVID-19 during his tour of duty and passed away Wednesday following complications from the virus.

Firefighter Coney has been a member of SFD since Aug. 2007, proudly serving almost 14 years. He spent his career working on C-Shift and was assigned to Medic 5 at Fire Station No. 5 on Stoner Ave.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, “Leonard Coney was a public servant in the truest sense of the term. He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his city during a public health emergency and the City of Shreveport will be forever grateful. I ask that everyone join me in praying for Mr. Coney’s family during this difficult time, and that they honor his legacy by helping slow the spread of this virus in our community.”

The City of Shreveport has asked everyone to keep Coney’s family and the Shreveport Fire Department in their prayers as they grieve this tragic loss.

SFD Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton said, “Leonard Coney gave his life in service to our community. He had the kindest spirit about him and he held a high compassion for meeting the needs of our citizens. He will be greatly missed by all SFD Brothers and Sisters. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. – John 15:13. ”

Arrangements for Coney have not been finalized but more information will be provided as it becomes available.