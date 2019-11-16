Shreveport man injured in shooting; suspect still at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of a black male suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:40 p.m. in the blocks of Canal Blvd and Hillcrest Ave.

Officers on the scene say the victim was transferred to LSU Oschner Health and his condition is unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.