Shreveport police investigate fatal drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police investigate a drive-by shooting that leaves one person dead and two others injured.

Shreveport police were called to the scene of the shooting around 11 P.M.

Reports show three victims were shot while in a car driving west on Interstate 20 near Jewella Ave. when another vehicle pulled up and started firing gunshots from their car.

Police say there were three victims in the car that was shot, including two adults and a juvenile.

An adult woman was fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male and a juvenile boy both suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the arm.

They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

At this time there is no suspect in this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.