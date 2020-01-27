Two Shreveport police officers arrested on unrelated charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport police officers were arrested for unrelated charges over the weekend, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

SPD Officers Jaquerus Turner and Delandro Washington were taken into custody at different times on Saturday.

Washington is charged with improper telephone communications, while Turner was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The following statements were issued by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond this morning:

“Shreveport Police Officer Jaquerus Turner was arrested by Shreveport Police Domestic Violence investigators following accusations of Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment on January 25, 2020. He was placed on departmental leave pending further investigation. A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.” – Chief Ben Raymond

“Shreveport Police Officer Delandro Washington was arrested on January 25, 2020, by Shreveport Police Domestic Violence investigators following accusations of Improper Telephone Communications; Improper Language; Harassment (LA RS 14:285). He was placed on departmental leave pending further investigation. A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation.” –Chief Ben Raymond

