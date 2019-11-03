Shreveport police search for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)–The Shreveport Police Department Office is looking for a man reported missing in Caddo Parish.

According to the press release, 70-year-old Ralph “Mac” Schultz of Louisiana was reportedly last seen near the 3200 block of E. 70th street, driving a red F150 truck with a broken passenger-side mirror.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve plaid, possibly red and black shirt, black pants and a black cap.

Schultz is a white male, 5’3 in height, and weighs about 200 pounds.

SPD is asking anyone with information that will lead police to locate Mr. Schultz to call the Sheriff’s office at (318) 673-7020.