Ceasars Superdome fire: Smoke, flames seen coming through roof

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Numerous media outlets are reporting that flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans shortly after lunchtime today.

According to WGNO, the fire does appear to be extinguished at this time, though there has been no word yet from the Superdome.

WWL-TV reports that crews have recently been cleaning and repainting the roof of the ‘Dome, though it’s not clear if that had anything to do with the fire.

WATCH: Smoke, flames billow from roof of Superdome https://t.co/3I3RqQsR7q — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) September 21, 2021

WATCH: Roof of Caesars Superdome appears to be on fire.https://t.co/Vwe0NLSKuq — BRProud (@BRProudNews) September 21, 2021

⚠️Please avoid the area near the dome. https://t.co/Gje0oDBhqA — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be added here as they become available.