South Bossier accident at Arthur Ray Teague & Shady Grove claims one life

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman has died as a result of injuries she suffered in a crash in south Bossier City this afternoon.

It happened on in the northbound lane of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at the intersection of Shady Grove Drive just before 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 29, 2020, according to Bossier City police.



According to police the accident happened when the victim, who was driving a red passenger car, was attempting to cross the northbound lane of the Parkway from Shady grove to turn left (south) when her vehicle was struck by a black minivan traveling north on Arthur Ray Teague.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead.

The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway’s intersection with Shady Grove Drive is currently closed while the crash investigation is underway, but should open back up at approximately 4:45pm.

Bossier City Police Accident Investigation team is investigating the crash.

