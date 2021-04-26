SPD investigate after man is found shot in an alley

Breaking
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot in an alley.

Shreveport police officers were called on reports of a shooting at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Boss Avenue in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a man lying behind a residence in an alley with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threating injuries.

Officials say at this time, there are no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss