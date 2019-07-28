SPD, multiple agencies investigate reports of car in Red River

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are near the Red River investigating reports about a car in the water.

Shreveport police, firefighters, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies, marine units and divers are on the bank of the Red River on Clyde Frant Parkway and Lake Street.

They have set up perimeters around the area and currently are assembling a search team.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available.

