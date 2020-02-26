SPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in Cedar Grove; 1 dead

UPDATE 10:19 pm: Shreveport police have confirmed that the man shot by officers has died.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man was shot and critically wounded by an SPD officer in Cedar Grove late Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 74th St.

According to police, they had officers investigating a robbery that happed at an apartment complex in the area. They attempted to make contact with a man, he was armed and shot at officers. Officers returned fire hitting the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are described as life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Police stressed that this is preliminary information that could change. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

