SPD: Woman shot on Woodhaven Lane, gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is injured following a shooting in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and police are looking for a gunman.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. about shots being fired on Woodhaven Lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her arm or hand area. The victim was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive her injury.

SPD says they know who the gunman is and they are actively searching for him.