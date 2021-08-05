SPD: Woman shot on Woodhaven Lane, gunman sought

Breaking

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is injured following a shooting in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and police are looking for a gunman.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. about shots being fired on Woodhaven Lane.

Warrant issued for Texarkana contractor accused of scamming over $6K from customer

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her arm or hand area. The victim was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive her injury.

SPD says they know who the gunman is and they are actively searching for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss