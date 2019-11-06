One Springhill worker killed, another critically injured in power line accident

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Springhill city worker has died and another is seriously injured after coming into contact with a powerline while hanging Christmas lights in a city park Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Springhill City Park near the police station. According to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd, a city employee came into the police station asking for help. Lynd says he ran out and saw that the lift bucket was up close to power lines and it appeared to him that either the bucket or a worker came into contact with the power line.

Both were taken to Springhill Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The other was flown to LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

