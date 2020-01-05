More than five-hour standoff in south Caddo Parish ends as suspects surrender

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: Caddo Parish Deputies, along with the Special Response Team and K-9 officers spent this afternoon engaged in a standoff in south Caddo Parish, after a late-morning traffic stop went south.

It all started around 11:41 a.m. when Deputy Alvin Slay stopped LaCory Henry for a traffic violation on Leonard Road east of Red Haw Lane.

When Slay requested that Henry exit his vehicle, Henry and his passenger, Anthony Cole, sped away.

Slay pursued the silver Nissan Altima while Henry disregarded traffic signs, cut off traffic, and jumped the railroad tracks.

After Henry wrecked his vehicle on Louisiana Highway 1 near Leonard Road, and he and Cole fled on foot through a field. Deputies conducted a search of Henry’s vehicle and found a loaded AK-47 assault pistol with an additional magazine and ammunition inside.

Patrol deputies quickly set up a perimeter in the area and began a search for the suspects. Det. Casey Jones, who was in the area, spotted Henry as he entered his house at 1920 Leonard Road.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was activated to assist with the high-risk situation.

After two hours of failed attempts to make contact with the men, including the use of a public address system and hostage throw phone, the SRT deployed tear gas into the residence and both men and a female surrendered without incident.

Deputies said they do not believe the female was being held against her will in the residence.

Charges are pending against Henry and Cole. An update to this release will be made once the men are booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

