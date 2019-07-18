Manhunt underway in NWLA for wanted felon

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police needs help locating a suspect who fled a traffic stop late Wednesday.

Jose R. Martinez-Alberto is wanted for several felonies from the Grayson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office on sexual assault of a child and injuring a child with intentional bodily injury.

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

He is described as “a Hispanic male, 5’9, and 125 pounds. Martinez was last seen wearing a maroon short sleeve shirt and shorts. He was last seen at Camp Minden which is located on US Hwy 80 east of Goodwill Road.

On Wednesday, July 17, troopers made a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Versa for a traffic violation on I-20 Milepost 39 in Webster Parish before 10:00 p.m. The passenger, Martinez, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Troopers, along with several law enforcement agencies are in the process of locating Martinez. A command center has been stationed in the Camp Minden area.

The Bossier Parish Sherriff’s office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Camp Minden, David Wade Correctional Center, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office have been assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or their local law enforcement.

(Stills) Multiple agencies here at Camp Minden looking for a suspect. Bossier Sheriff's Office and others aggressively… Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 18, 2019

