Sunday: City, Parish and local non-profits to distribute water, other needs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport and Caddo Parish have announced that beginning at noon Sunday, residents will be able to pick up free water at multiple locations throughout the City and Parish.

The water will be limited to one case per vehicle as long as supplies last at the following locations:

Shreveport:

Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)

Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)

C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)

Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)

Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)

Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Greenwood / West Caddo:

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9500 Greenwood-Springridge Road, Shreveport

Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Keithville:

Keithville Compactor Site, 5159 Keithville Springridge Road

Blanchard:

Town Hall, 110 Main Street

Oil City:

Town Hall, 202 Allen Street

Vivian:

Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama Avenue

Belcher:

Village Hall, 411 Charles Street

Ida:

Ida Community Center, 3016 Lewis Avenue

In addition, local non-profit organizations are providing water distribution, along with distribution of other needs on Sunday at the following times and locations:

8 a.m.

Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Lane

Shreveport, LA 71129

Services Provided: feminine hygiene products, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water

12-4 p.m.

Little Union Baptist Church

1846 Milam Street

Shreveport, LA

Services Provided: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, feminine hygiene products, PPE, and water

12-7 p.m.

Krystalized Kulture

5104 Mansfield Rd

Shreveport, LA 71108

Services Provided: Lunch, feminine hygiene products,

4-8 p.m.

Conehead Banquet Hall (evening pick up)

1302 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA

Services provided: Dinner, emergency contraceptives, PPE and water

Water Distribution