Sunday: City, Parish and local non-profits to distribute water, other needs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport and Caddo Parish have announced that beginning at noon Sunday, residents will be able to pick up free water at multiple locations throughout the City and Parish.
The water will be limited to one case per vehicle as long as supplies last at the following locations:
Shreveport:
Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)
Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)
C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)
Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)
Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)
Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Greenwood / West Caddo:
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9500 Greenwood-Springridge Road, Shreveport
Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
Keithville:
Keithville Compactor Site, 5159 Keithville Springridge Road
Blanchard:
Town Hall, 110 Main Street
Oil City:
Town Hall, 202 Allen Street
Vivian:
Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama Avenue
Belcher:
Village Hall, 411 Charles Street
Ida:
Ida Community Center, 3016 Lewis Avenue
In addition, local non-profit organizations are providing water distribution, along with distribution of other needs on Sunday at the following times and locations:
8 a.m.
Huntington High School
6801 Rasberry Lane
Shreveport, LA 71129
Services Provided: feminine hygiene products, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water
12-4 p.m.
Little Union Baptist Church
1846 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA
Services Provided: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, feminine hygiene products, PPE, and water
12-7 p.m.
Krystalized Kulture
5104 Mansfield Rd
Shreveport, LA 71108
Services Provided: Lunch, feminine hygiene products,
4-8 p.m.
Conehead Banquet Hall (evening pick up)
1302 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA
Services provided: Dinner, emergency contraceptives, PPE and water
Water Distribution
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.