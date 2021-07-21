Suspect linked to fatal shooting on Yarbrough St. in Bossier City arrested in Dallas County

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing another man outside of a home in early July.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 30-year-old Lorenzo Dunkentell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old LaMarcus Stewart.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, July, 8 in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street. Police say they received a call just before 10 a.m. about shots being fired in the area and when they arrived at the scene, they found Stewart suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Stewart was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries nearly two weeks later.

During an investigation, Dunkentell was identified as the person who shot Stewart and authorities secured a warrant for his arrest.

Dunkentell was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Dallas County, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bossier City Police detectives, and the BCPD Special Operations Services team conducted a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard in connection to this case.

BCPD says Dunkentell will be extradited and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility.