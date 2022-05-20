SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police, fire crews, and a bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package in South Shreveport.

According to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records, the call came in just before noon on Colquitt Road near Amity Way. According to police on the scene, the suspicious item looks like a pipe bomb but an x-ray has not conclusively revealed what it is.

Police have blocked off the intersection.

It’s not clear yet who discovered the package or how.