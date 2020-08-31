SWEPCO: Estimated times for power restoration have moved up a full day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Estimated times of restoration for Northwest Louisiana have moved up a full day due to the progress made by thousands of utility workers restoring power following Hurricane Laura.

Power will be restored to 95 percent of customers in Bossier City and Haughton before 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and 5 p.m. Tuesday in Shreveport.

SWEPCO has restored power to more than 91,000 customers who lost service when Hurricane Laura hit central and northwest Louisiana.

As of noon Monday, about 10,000 customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area and 34,000 in central Louisiana remained without power.

At the peak Thursday, 136,000 customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were without power.

“The dedication of SWEPCO employees and our 3,000 out-of-state partners has resulted in significant progress in restoring power in Northwest Louisiana,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Once northwest Louisiana crews complete their work, they’ll move south to help those working to restore power in our Valley District, an area hit with Category 2 force winds exceeding 100 mph.”

Estimated Times of Restoration

Power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimates listed below:

Bossier City – 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31

Haughton – 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1

Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1

Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hornbeck, Natchitoches and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Customers without power who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements.

Louisiana residents can call 211 to find cooling centers and other assistance.

