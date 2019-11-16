Toddler critically wounded, man shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting on the west side of Cedar Grove that left a toddler gravely wounded and an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.

The man and the child were in a car that was struck by bullets as they were pulling into Linwood Homes apartment complex on Bernstein Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines. The child, a girl, was struck in the head.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital.

Hines says there is no information at this time on a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

