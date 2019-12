SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A 2-year-old toddler was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home on Thursday morning.

According to Christina Curtis, PIO, Shreveport police were dispatched to the 9000 block of Youree Drive around 10 a.m.

No arrest have been made. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is still on-going.