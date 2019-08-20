Town of Oil City shutting off water service today

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Oil City is shutting off water to all customers this afternoon due to emergency repairs.

The water supply will be turned off for between 3 to 5 hours Tuesday in order for crews to replace a 12″ valve that feeds the elevated water tank.

The faulty valve was discovered as crews prepped the tank for the scheduled rehab project that was set to begin today. They are working diligently to try and make the repairs as quickly as possible.

Once the repairs are made, customers may experience lower than normal pressures while crews do a system-wide flush to remove any possible sediment from the water mains.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.