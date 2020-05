HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Homer.

The blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of MLK.

After crews put out the fire they located the bodies of two people inside the home.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

