Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: 'Celebration of Life' funeral service for Aretha Franklin

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:27 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 09:29 AM CDT

NBC NEWS - Dozens of pink Cadillacs thronged the street in a procession leading to Detroit's Greater Grace Temple Church — the first sign that Aretha Franklin's funeral service would be one fit for a Queen of Soul.

Franklin, who died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being honored Friday morning with an invitation-only service for family and friends, capping a week-long celebration of the late soul singer's life in her hometown.

Click here to watch live

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected