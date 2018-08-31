Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Watch live: 'Celebration of Life' funeral service for Aretha Franklin

NBC NEWS - Dozens of pink Cadillacs thronged the street in a procession leading to Detroit's Greater Grace Temple Church — the first sign that Aretha Franklin's funeral service would be one fit for a Queen of Soul.

Franklin, who died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, is being honored Friday morning with an invitation-only service for family and friends, capping a week-long celebration of the late soul singer's life in her hometown.

Click here to watch live