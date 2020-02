West 73rd and Union Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Cedar Grove Neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 9:54 P.M. Sunday night, after neighbors allegedly heard two people arguing before multiple shots went off.

When officers arrived, a woman was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

This shooting is under investigation.